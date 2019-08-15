Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL)’s results

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Pivotal Software Inc. (NYSE:PVTL) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 6.17 N/A -6.35 0.00 Pivotal Software Inc. 17 5.40 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lyft Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Lyft Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Software Inc. 0.00% -11.2% -7.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Pivotal Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Pivotal Software Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Pivotal Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75 Pivotal Software Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Lyft Inc.’s average target price is $75.46, while its potential upside is 40.26%. Competitively the average target price of Pivotal Software Inc. is $22.6, which is potential 65.57% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Pivotal Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Lyft Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 79.8% of Pivotal Software Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.9% of Lyft Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Pivotal Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Pivotal Software Inc. -4.05% -10.57% -55.91% -48.81% -58% -42.02%

For the past year Lyft Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pivotal Software Inc.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats Pivotal Software Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Pivotal Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications. The company also enables its customers to accelerate their adoption of a modern software development process and their business success using its platform through its strategic services, Pivotal Labs (Labs). Pivotal Software, Inc. markets and sells PCF and Labs through its sales force and ecosystem partners. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.