Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)’s results

As Application Software companies, Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 59 4.75 N/A -6.35 0.00 NIC Inc. 18 3.98 N/A 0.81 22.34

In table 1 we can see Lyft Inc. and NIC Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% NIC Inc. 0.00% 25.9% 16.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Lyft Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor NIC Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. NIC Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lyft Inc. and NIC Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 NIC Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Lyft Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.58% and an $74.13 consensus target price. Competitively NIC Inc. has a consensus target price of $21, with potential upside of 1.11%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lyft Inc. seems more appealing than NIC Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and NIC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.2% and 91% respectively. 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3% of NIC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% NIC Inc. 3.24% 12.95% 5.47% 28.11% 13.02% 45.35%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while NIC Inc. has 45.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors NIC Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The companyÂ’s Outsourced Portals business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based, enterprise-wide portals on their behalf. These portals consist of Websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information online and complete transactions, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. Its portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driverÂ’s license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. The companyÂ’s software & services business provides software development and payment processing services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, it develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, the company offers consulting, application development, and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.