Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s results

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 49 0.00 194.44M -6.35 0.00 Inpixon N/A 0.00 13.41M 16.88 0.02

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Lyft Inc. and Inpixon.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 399,835,492.49% 0% 0% Inpixon 8,232,044,198.90% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Inpixon’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Inpixon’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Lyft Inc. and Inpixon.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 2 14 2.88 Inpixon 0 0 0 0.00

Lyft Inc.’s consensus target price is $73.41, while its potential upside is 77.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 9.2% of Inpixon are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.06% of Inpixon’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% Inpixon -3.29% -31.64% -52.23% -82.3% -91.7% -87.57%

For the past year Lyft Inc. was less bearish than Inpixon.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Inpixon beats Lyft Inc.

Inpixon, through its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services for the cyber-security and Internet of things markets worldwide. The company operates through Mobile, IoT & Big Data Products; Storage and Computing; SaaS (software-as-a-services); and Professional Services segments. It offers AirPatrol, a location-based security and marketing platform for wireless and cellular devices to detect, monitor, and manage the content and behavior of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices based on their location and user; and Big Data appliance products. The company also provides enterprise computing and storage, virtualization, business continuity, networking, and information technology business consulting services; and software-as-a-services or Internet based hosting services, including cloud-based big data analytics and enterprise solutions to the media, publishing, and entertainment industries. In addition, it offers custom application/software design, architecture and development, program management, system consulting, outsourcing, staff augmentation, data center design and operation, data migration, and other non-SaaS services. Further, the company provides IT integration and engineering solutions for network performance, secure wireless infrastructure, software application lifecycle support, and physical cyber security. It serves civilian and defense federal, state, and local government agencies, as well as enterprise customers in various sectors, including retail, manufacturing, life sciences, bio-tech, high-tech, agriculture, financial services, utilities, media and entertainment, and telecom. The company was formerly known as Sysorex Global and changed its name to Inpixon in March 2017. Inpixon is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.