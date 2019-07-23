Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)’s results

Both Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 61 7.56 N/A -6.35 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.83 N/A -12.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DropCar Inc. 0.00% -252.4% -159.3%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Lyft Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 8 2.73 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lyft Inc.’s consensus target price is $74.5, while its potential upside is 12.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lyft Inc. and DropCar Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.2% and 1.5% respectively. 2% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 21.43% are DropCar Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. 2.14% -3.69% 0% 0% 0% -30.97% DropCar Inc. -13.76% -33.47% -28.26% -34% -85.07% 29.86%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -30.97% weaker performance while DropCar Inc. has 29.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Lyft Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.