Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and BlackLine Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 59 5.05 N/A -6.35 0.00 BlackLine Inc. 50 10.57 N/A -0.54 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lyft Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Lyft Inc. and BlackLine Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackLine Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6%

Liquidity

Lyft Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, BlackLine Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. BlackLine Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lyft Inc. and BlackLine Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 12 2.80 BlackLine Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 63.10% for Lyft Inc. with average price target of $74.13. Competitively BlackLine Inc. has a consensus price target of $59.5, with potential upside of 20.15%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than BlackLine Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33.2% of Lyft Inc. shares and 92% of BlackLine Inc. shares. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of BlackLine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% BlackLine Inc. -7.76% -16.23% -13.58% -1.17% 2.08% 8.91%

For the past year Lyft Inc. had bearish trend while BlackLine Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackLine Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Lyft Inc.

BlackLine, Inc. provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities. The companyÂ’s solutions comprise reconciliation management solution that consists of account reconciliations, transaction matching, consolidation integrity manager, and daily reconciliations; and a framework for the reconciliation process, which allows users to build integrity checks and automation into the entire end-to-end work flow. Its solutions also comprise financial close management that includes task management, journal entry, and variance analysis; and allows customers to manage the key steps within the close, applying automation where possible, and ensure that tasks are properly completed and reviewed. In addition, the company provides intercompany hub solution comprising intercompany workflow and processing, and netting and settlement, as well as manages the intercompany transaction lifecycle within its platform. Further, it offers a range of key performance indicators that enable clients to compare metrics across their own operating entities, set goals, and gauge their performance over time; and services, such as implementation, support, customer success, and training services. The company sells its platform, primarily through direct sales force to various industries, including consumer/retail, healthcare, financial services, technology, industrial/energy, and services. BlackLine, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.