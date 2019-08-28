Reviewing Lyft Inc. (LYFT)’s and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)’s results

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) and AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft Inc. 60 4.71 N/A -6.35 0.00 AppFolio Inc. 91 14.91 N/A 0.55 176.83

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AppFolio Inc. 0.00% 19.6% 12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lyft Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival AppFolio Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. AppFolio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lyft Inc. and AppFolio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 AppFolio Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Lyft Inc. has a consensus price target of $74.36, and a 52.47% upside potential. On the other hand, AppFolio Inc.’s potential downside is -36.69% and its consensus price target is $61.33. Based on the results given earlier, Lyft Inc. is looking more favorable than AppFolio Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lyft Inc. and AppFolio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33.2% and 72.8%. About 1.9% of Lyft Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of AppFolio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25% AppFolio Inc. -8.17% -6.47% 0.32% 57.92% 56.1% 63.04%

For the past year Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance while AppFolio Inc. has 63.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors AppFolio Inc. beats Lyft Inc.

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the operational requirements of small and medium-sized property managers, including posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, and managing accounting and reporting to property owners, as well as for communicating with tenants and owners. The company also provides MyCase, a practice and case management solution that provides time tracking, billing, calendaring, client communication, and coordination with other lawyers and support staff, and legal document management and assembly for practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design and electronic payment services for property manager and law firm customers, as well as resident screening, background and credit checks, tenant liability insurance, maintenance contact center services, lead generation services, and debt collection services for property manager customers. As of December 31, 2016, it served 10,038 property manager customers; and 8,135 law firm customers. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.