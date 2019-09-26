Reviewing Lydall Inc. (LDL)’s and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)’s results

Since Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 22 0.52 N/A 1.64 14.36 WABCO Holdings Inc. 133 1.88 N/A 6.74 19.64

Table 1 demonstrates Lydall Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. WABCO Holdings Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Lydall Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lydall Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than WABCO Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Lydall Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% WABCO Holdings Inc. 0.00% 28% 8.7%

Risk & Volatility

Lydall Inc. has a 1.89 beta, while its volatility is 89.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. WABCO Holdings Inc.’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lydall Inc. is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.7. The Current Ratio of rival WABCO Holdings Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. WABCO Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lydall Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Lydall Inc. and WABCO Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 WABCO Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively WABCO Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $136.5, with potential upside of 1.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.3% of Lydall Inc. shares and 97.5% of WABCO Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Lydall Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of WABCO Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2% WABCO Holdings Inc. -0.35% 0.22% -0.35% 16.78% 8.29% 23.36%

For the past year Lydall Inc. has weaker performance than WABCO Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors WABCO Holdings Inc. beats Lydall Inc.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. It engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. The company offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems. It also supplies electronic suspension controls and vacuum pumps to the passenger car and SUV markets, as well as provides remanufacturing services. In addition, the company provides replacement parts, fleet management solutions, diagnostic tools, training, and other services to commercial vehicle aftermarket distributors, service partners, and fleet operators. It also serves truck and bus original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), trailer OEMs, and car manufacturers. WABCO Holdings Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.