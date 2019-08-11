Reviewing Lydall Inc. (LDL)’s and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC)’s results

Since Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC) are part of the Auto Parts industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 23 0.42 N/A 1.64 14.36 Visteon Corporation 66 0.60 N/A 4.19 15.71

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Lydall Inc. and Visteon Corporation. Visteon Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall Inc. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Lydall Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lydall Inc. and Visteon Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% Visteon Corporation 0.00% 17.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Lydall Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Visteon Corporation has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Lydall Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Visteon Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Lydall Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Visteon Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Lydall Inc. and Visteon Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Visteon Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Lydall Inc.’s average price target is $48, while its potential upside is 134.60%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lydall Inc. and Visteon Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Lydall Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Visteon Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2% Visteon Corporation 3.68% 16.89% 0.43% -14.25% -42.86% 9.29%

For the past year Lydall Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Visteon Corporation.

Summary

Visteon Corporation beats on 9 of the 11 factors Lydall Inc.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Visteon Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media and enable mobile connectivity applications. It also offers audio systems, including audio head units, amplifiers, and analog and digital radios; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data; SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. Visteon Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan.