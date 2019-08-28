Reviewing Lydall Inc. (LDL)’s and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Lydall Inc. (NYSE:LDL) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lydall Inc. 22 0.39 N/A 1.64 14.36 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 1.85 N/A 3.83 12.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Lydall Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Lydall Inc. is presently more expensive than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lydall Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 3.4% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

Lydall Inc. has a beta of 1.89 and its 89.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s beta is 1.4 which is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lydall Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.3. Meanwhile, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Lydall Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lydall Inc. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lydall Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s consensus target price is $48, while its potential upside is 13.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lydall Inc. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 91.1%. Lydall Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lydall Inc. 15.23% 15.86% 7.27% -10.33% -48.25% 16.2% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65%

For the past year Lydall Inc. has stronger performance than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Lydall Inc.

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, Thermal/Acoustical Metals, and Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, mats, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers non-woven felt media and filter bags for industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal/Acoustical Metals segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist to reduce powertrain and road noise. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, rear muffler, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The Thermal/Acoustical Fibers segment offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive and truck markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.