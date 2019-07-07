Reviewing Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT)’s and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s results

Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 56 2.21 N/A 1.23 47.02 Sphere 3D Corp. 2 0.40 N/A -7.65 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Luxoft Holding Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Luxoft Holding Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% Sphere 3D Corp. 0.00% 0% -44%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.33 beta means Luxoft Holding Inc.’s volatility is 133.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Sphere 3D Corp.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luxoft Holding Inc. are 3.8 and 3.7. Competitively, Sphere 3D Corp. has 0.4 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sphere 3D Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Luxoft Holding Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sphere 3D Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$59 is Luxoft Holding Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luxoft Holding Inc. and Sphere 3D Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.3% respectively. About 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.2% of Sphere 3D Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% Sphere 3D Corp. -8.09% -15.11% -12.89% 22.15% -16.62% -23.46%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc. has 89.35% stronger performance while Sphere 3D Corp. has -23.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Luxoft Holding Inc. beats Sphere 3D Corp.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Sphere 3D Corp. provides virtualization technologies and data management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers G-Series Appliance and G-Series Cloud applications; virtual desktop management software for managing virtual desktop pools on its V3 hyper-converged appliances for virtualized desktop infrastructures; virtual desktop infrastructure appliances; RDX removable disk solutions, which use public cloud providers comprising Microsoft and Amazon for data protection; and SnapServer network attached storage solution, a platform for primary or nearline storage for integration with Windows, UNIX/Linux, and Macintosh environments. It also provides SnapScale clustered network attached storage solutions, which are clustered network attached storage (NAS) solutions that enable organizations with rapid or unpredictable data growth to scale capacity and performance; NEO tape-based backup and long-term archive solutions, including tape libraries, autoloaders, and drives, as well as LTFS solutions; and LTO tape drives and media products. The company markets its products under the Glassware 2.0, NEO, RDX, SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, SnapSync, and V3 brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium enterprises, small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.