Reviewing Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT)’s and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 58 0.00 N/A 1.23 47.02 Paylocity Holding Corporation 90 12.35 N/A 0.76 127.71

Table 1 demonstrates Luxoft Holding Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Luxoft Holding Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Luxoft Holding Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Luxoft Holding Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Volatility and Risk

Luxoft Holding Inc. is 133.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.33. Paylocity Holding Corporation’s 106.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

Luxoft Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Luxoft Holding Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $105.33, which is potential 1.79% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Luxoft Holding Inc. shares and 67.9% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. About 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% Paylocity Holding Corporation 1.13% 8.2% 16.98% 51.99% 76.49% 60.57%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc. was more bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Luxoft Holding Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.