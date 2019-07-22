Reviewing Luxoft Holding Inc. (LXFT)’s and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s results

Since Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft Holding Inc. 58 0.00 N/A 1.23 47.02 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 18 2.87 N/A 0.38 44.58

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Luxoft Holding Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Luxoft Holding Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luxoft Holding Inc. (NYSE:LXFT) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft Holding Inc. 0.00% 8.6% 6.8% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Luxoft Holding Inc. has a 2.33 beta, while its volatility is 133.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has a 1.02 beta which is 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Luxoft Holding Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Luxoft Holding Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Luxoft Holding Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft Holding Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 4.60% and its consensus price target is $17.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Luxoft Holding Inc. shares and 93% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 5.33% of Luxoft Holding Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luxoft Holding Inc. -1.54% -1.99% -0.98% 36.27% 36.82% 89.35% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. -0.77% -17.12% -2.32% -7.06% -19.38% 8.57%

For the past year Luxoft Holding Inc. was more bullish than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

Luxoft Holding Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The companyÂ’s products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.