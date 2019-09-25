Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s results

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Veritone Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 7 57.59 N/A -0.06 0.00 Veritone Inc. 7 1.97 N/A -3.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Luokung Technology Corp. and Veritone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Veritone Inc. 0.00% -97.3% -54.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and Veritone Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Veritone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Veritone Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 consensus target price and a 160.42% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares and 26.4% of Veritone Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares. Competitively, Veritone Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Veritone Inc. -9.28% -16.99% 13.58% 26.18% -50.11% 82.63%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. was less bullish than Veritone Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Luokung Technology Corp. beats Veritone Inc.

Veritone, Inc., a cloud-based cognitive software company, develops a proprietary artificial intelligence platform for various markets in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based open platform integrates and orchestrates an ecosystem of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from various amounts of audio, video, and structured data; and incorporates proprietary technology to manage and integrate a range of AI processes to mimic human cognitive functions comprising perception, reasoning, prediction, and problem solving to transform unstructured data into structured data. The company offers media agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics to manage, deliver, optimize, verify, and quantify advertising campaigns and content distribution for various clients across multiple channels comprising broadcast radio, satellite audio, streaming audio, broadcast and cable television, digital video, and podcasting. It also provides Software-as-a-Service solutions for media owners and broadcasters to automatically index and organize audio and video content to search, discover, and analyze their media for programming and optimization; political organizations to analyze public and private media, conduct research, and provide access to previously inaccessible data; legal professionals to find the critical details of their cases by storing, organizing, and analyzing evidentiary media; and police and other government authorities to organize and gain insight from the large amount of audio, video, and structured data they accumulate on a daily basis, as well as offers solutions for other markets, including commercial security and retail. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.