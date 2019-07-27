Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s results

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 87.77 N/A -0.16 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 18 6.58 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Luokung Technology Corp. and SolarWinds Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% SolarWinds Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and SolarWinds Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 SolarWinds Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus target price of SolarWinds Corporation is $17.5, which is potential -3.21% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luokung Technology Corp. and SolarWinds Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 99.6% respectively. Competitively, SolarWinds Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 19.97% 9.48% -28.6% 0% 0% -26.1% SolarWinds Corporation 0.11% 0.26% 0.58% 26.08% 0% 37.38%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has -26.1% weaker performance while SolarWinds Corporation has 37.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors SolarWinds Corporation beats Luokung Technology Corp.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products that are designed to solve the day-to-day problems encountered by technology professionals managing complex IT infrastructure covering on-premise, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. The company markets and sells its products directly to database administrators, storage administrators, Web operators, and DevOps professionals, as well as managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SolarWinds Parent, Inc. and changed its name to SolarWinds Corporation in May 2018. SolarWinds Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.