Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)’s results

Both Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 8 73.40 N/A -0.06 0.00 SecureWorks Corp. 16 1.76 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Luokung Technology Corp. and SecureWorks Corp. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Luokung Technology Corp. and SecureWorks Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% SecureWorks Corp. 0.00% -4.8% -3.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.4% of SecureWorks Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. Competitively, SecureWorks Corp. has 14.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% SecureWorks Corp. -4.56% -4.71% -37.97% -45.35% -5.09% -29.31%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. has 1% stronger performance while SecureWorks Corp. has -29.31% weaker performance.

Summary

SecureWorks Corp. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 4 of the 7 factors.

SecureWorks Corp. provides intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. As of February 3, 2017, the company served approximately 4,400 subscription clients across 61 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Technologies Inc.