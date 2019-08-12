Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Luokung Technology Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.50% -23.40% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Luokung Technology Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.18 2.14 3.79 2.66

The potential upside of the rivals is 121.84%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Luokung Technology Corp.’s peers beat Luokung Technology Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.