Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Application Software companies, competing one another.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
0% of Luokung Technology Corp.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.81% of all Application Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.26% of all Application Software companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Luokung Technology Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|-42.50%
|-23.40%
|Industry Average
|7.81%
|38.75%
|7.77%
Valuation and Earnings
The following data compares Luokung Technology Corp. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|N/A
|8
|0.00
|Industry Average
|29.48M
|377.72M
|289.71
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Luokung Technology Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.18
|2.14
|3.79
|2.66
The potential upside of the rivals is 121.84%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luokung Technology Corp. and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
|Industry Average
|7.74%
|10.18%
|23.27%
|42.38%
|68.24%
|53.55%
For the past year Luokung Technology Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.
Dividends
Luokung Technology Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Luokung Technology Corp.’s peers beat Luokung Technology Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
