Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s results

This is a contrast between Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 7 58.36 N/A -0.06 0.00 Ideanomics Inc. 2 1.95 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Luokung Technology Corp. and Ideanomics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Ideanomics Inc. 0.00% -7.6% -2.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Luokung Technology Corp. and Ideanomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.3%. Insiders held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. Competitively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. was less bullish than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

Luokung Technology Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ideanomics Inc.