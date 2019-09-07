Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s results

This is a contrast between Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|7
|58.36
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Ideanomics Inc.
|2
|1.95
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Luokung Technology Corp. and Ideanomics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|0.00%
|-42.5%
|-23.4%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|0.00%
|-7.6%
|-2.7%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Luokung Technology Corp. and Ideanomics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 3.3%. Insiders held 46.5% of Luokung Technology Corp. shares. Competitively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Luokung Technology Corp.
|10.02%
|62.9%
|55.38%
|-19.2%
|0%
|1%
|Ideanomics Inc.
|4.4%
|-26.64%
|33.8%
|62.39%
|-13.24%
|58.76%
For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. was less bullish than Ideanomics Inc.
Summary
Luokung Technology Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ideanomics Inc.
