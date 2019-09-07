Reviewing Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)’s and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luokung Technology Corp. 7 58.36 N/A -0.06 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.31 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luokung Technology Corp. and Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.9% respectively. Luokung Technology Corp.’s share held by insiders are 46.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Luokung Technology Corp. had bullish trend while Castlight Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Luokung Technology Corp. beats Castlight Health Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.