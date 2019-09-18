Reviewing Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)’s and Its Competitors results

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Luna Innovations Incorporated has 30.4% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Luna Innovations Incorporated has 19.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Luna Innovations Incorporated and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Luna Innovations Incorporated and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated N/A 5 90.35 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Luna Innovations Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Luna Innovations Incorporated and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.13 1.40 2.65

As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 85.38%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Luna Innovations Incorporated and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luna Innovations Incorporated 3.83% 14.19% 16.52% 52.82% 51.92% 53.73% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

Liquidity

Luna Innovations Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Luna Innovations Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Luna Innovations Incorporated’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Risk and Volatility

Luna Innovations Incorporated is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.75. In other hand, Luna Innovations Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Luna Innovations Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Luna Innovations Incorporated’s peers beat on 4 of the 6 factors Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.