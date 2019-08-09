Reviewing Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)’s and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)’s results

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Digital Ally Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated 4 3.13 N/A 0.06 90.35 Digital Ally Inc. 3 1.12 N/A -1.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Luna Innovations Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Digital Ally Inc. 0.00% 0% -110%

Volatility & Risk

Luna Innovations Incorporated has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Digital Ally Inc.’s 2.55 beta is the reason why it is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Luna Innovations Incorporated is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Digital Ally Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Luna Innovations Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Digital Ally Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Luna Innovations Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Digital Ally Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Luna Innovations Incorporated is $4.5, with potential downside of -17.43%. Digital Ally Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 395.87% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Digital Ally Inc. appears more favorable than Luna Innovations Incorporated, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Luna Innovations Incorporated and Digital Ally Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.4% and 6.2%. About 19.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 18% of Digital Ally Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luna Innovations Incorporated 3.83% 14.19% 16.52% 52.82% 51.92% 53.73% Digital Ally Inc. 0.88% -17.86% -73.74% -66.86% -54.9% -57.09%

For the past year Luna Innovations Incorporated has 53.73% stronger performance while Digital Ally Inc. has -57.09% weaker performance.

Summary

Luna Innovations Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Digital Ally Inc.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.