Reviewing Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA)’s and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)’s results

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Scientific & Technical Instruments. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations Incorporated 4 3.06 N/A 0.06 90.35 Badger Meter Inc. 56 3.52 N/A 1.24 43.10

Table 1 highlights Luna Innovations Incorporated and Badger Meter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Badger Meter Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Luna Innovations Incorporated. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Luna Innovations Incorporated is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 9.3% 7%

Risk & Volatility

Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 0.75 beta, while its volatility is 25.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc.’s beta is 0.77 which is 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luna Innovations Incorporated are 3.3 and 2.7. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. has 3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luna Innovations Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Luna Innovations Incorporated and Badger Meter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Luna Innovations Incorporated’s average price target is $4.5, while its potential downside is -26.71%. Badger Meter Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $54.5 average price target and a 6.55% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Badger Meter Inc. seems more appealing than Luna Innovations Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.4% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.8% of Badger Meter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% are Luna Innovations Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1% are Badger Meter Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luna Innovations Incorporated 3.83% 14.19% 16.52% 52.82% 51.92% 53.73% Badger Meter Inc. 0.55% -8.39% -4% 2.28% 6.24% 8.7%

For the past year Luna Innovations Incorporated was more bullish than Badger Meter Inc.

Summary

Badger Meter Inc. beats Luna Innovations Incorporated on 8 of the 12 factors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software; and high speed optical receivers, such as 100G optical receivers and 10G avalanche photodiodes. This segment also offers optoelectronic solutions for various applications, such as metrology, missile guidance, flame monitoring, temperature sensing, particle detection, color sensing, infrared detection, and other applications; and terahertz sensing systems, which are used to measure and verify physical properties on-line and in real-time. In addition, this segment conducts applied research in the fiber optic sensing area for corporate and government customers. The Technology Development segment provides applied research for customers principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials, and health sciences. The company sells its products to telecommunications companies, defense agencies, government system integrators, researchers, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, testing labs, and strategic partners directly, as well as through manufacturer representative organizations, partner and distribution channels, technical sales engineers, value added resellers, and independent sales representatives. Luna Innovations Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.