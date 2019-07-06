Reviewing Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s results

This is a contrast between Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Instruments & Supplies and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 23 2.93 N/A 0.26 83.91 Utah Medical Products Inc. 86 7.71 N/A 4.93 17.47

In table 1 we can see Luminex Corporation and Utah Medical Products Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Utah Medical Products Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Luminex Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Luminex Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Utah Medical Products Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 6.5% Utah Medical Products Inc. 0.00% 14.7% 12.9%

Risk & Volatility

Luminex Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Utah Medical Products Inc. is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation are 3.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Utah Medical Products Inc. has 11.6 and 10.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Utah Medical Products Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luminex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Luminex Corporation and Utah Medical Products Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.2% and 76.5%. About 1.4% of Luminex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Utah Medical Products Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation -2.27% -9.14% -16.22% -19.28% -16.49% -7.05% Utah Medical Products Inc. 3.85% 0.16% -5.84% -1.49% -14.41% 3.7%

For the past year Luminex Corporation has -7.05% weaker performance while Utah Medical Products Inc. has 3.7% stronger performance.

Summary

Utah Medical Products Inc. beats Luminex Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It provides fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. The company also offers umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; and MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit. In addition, it provides LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes; other UTMD supplies and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel; FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; holmium laser fibers; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Further, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. The company markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, womenÂ’s health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. It sells its products through direct sales, independent manufacturerÂ’s representatives, distributors, national hospital distribution companies, other medical device manufacturers and companies, and independent medical product distributors. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.