Reviewing Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO)’s results

Both Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and The Cooper Companies Inc. (NYSE:COO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 23 2.85 N/A 0.26 83.91 The Cooper Companies Inc. 293 6.32 N/A 7.22 40.30

Table 1 highlights Luminex Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. The Cooper Companies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Luminex Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Luminex Corporation is presently more expensive than The Cooper Companies Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Luminex Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 7.2% 6.5% The Cooper Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Luminex Corporation’s current beta is 0.8 and it happens to be 20.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, The Cooper Companies Inc. has a 0.86 beta which is 14.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation are 3.9 and 2.7. Competitively, The Cooper Companies Inc. has 1.3 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Luminex Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Cooper Companies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Luminex Corporation and The Cooper Companies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 The Cooper Companies Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

The Cooper Companies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $320.67 average price target and a -3.23% potential downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.2% of Luminex Corporation shares and 0% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares. 1.4% are Luminex Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of The Cooper Companies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation -2.27% -9.14% -16.22% -19.28% -16.49% -7.05% The Cooper Companies Inc. -0.06% -1.64% 4.59% 8.57% 23.64% 14.25%

For the past year Luminex Corporation had bearish trend while The Cooper Companies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

The Cooper Companies Inc. beats Luminex Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.