Reviewing Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN)’s results

Both Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 22 2.79 N/A 0.09 246.93 Sientra Inc. 8 4.56 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Sientra Inc. 0.00% -119.6% -50.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.77 beta means Luminex Corporation’s volatility is 23.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Sientra Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 4. Meanwhile, Sientra Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Luminex Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sientra Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Luminex Corporation and Sientra Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Sientra Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively Sientra Inc. has a consensus price target of $16.43, with potential upside of 149.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.3% of Luminex Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.1% of Sientra Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Luminex Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 3.7%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Sientra Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% Sientra Inc. 6.09% -0.97% -27.55% -44.65% -68.15% -52.01%

For the past year Luminex Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Sientra Inc.

Summary

Luminex Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sientra Inc.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Sientra, Inc., a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; and breast tissue expanders. It also provides body contouring products; facial and nasal implants; scar management products under the bioCorneum and Silishield brand names; saline-filled breast implant sizers to identify the correct style and size of implants; and non-breast tissue expanders for expanding tissue and skin surface area for burn care and other reconstructive use. The company was formerly known as Juliet Medical, Inc. and changed its name to Sientra, Inc. in April 2007. Sientra, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.