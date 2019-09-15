Reviewing Luminex Corporation (LMNX)’s and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)’s results

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ:LMNX) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminex Corporation 22 3.19 N/A 0.09 246.93 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 53 2.95 N/A -4.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Luminex Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Luminex Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminex Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0.00% -20.5% -12.1%

Risk & Volatility

Luminex Corporation’s current beta is 0.77 and it happens to be 23.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

4 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luminex Corporation. Its rival DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Luminex Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Luminex Corporation and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is $55.5, which is potential 6.96% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.3% of Luminex Corporation shares and 94.8% of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares. About 3.7% of Luminex Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luminex Corporation 4.52% 5.13% -4.48% -21.75% -32.99% -5.97% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. -3.8% -6.64% 8.23% 30.98% 14.17% 46.33%

For the past year Luminex Corporation has -5.97% weaker performance while DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has 46.33% stronger performance.

Summary

Luminex Corporation beats DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and life sciences industries worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Luminex LX 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; Verigene system, an automated multiplex-capable system; and ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform. It also offers MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; ARIES cassettes that are self-contained assay consumables; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; SYNCT data management software solutions; respiratory viral family of products to identify the causative agent for respiratory infections; and gastrointestinal pathogen panel assays to identify the pathogens causing infectious gastroenteritis. In addition, the company offers MultiCode assays and products comprising HSV 1&2 assays, analyte specific reagents, and other products to detect infectious agents in clinical samples; ARIES HSV 1&2 assays, ARIES FLU A/B and RSV assays, and ARIES GBS assays; Verigene test cartridges; cystic fibrosis family of products comprising IVD kits for cystic fibrosis genotyping; pharmacogenetics family of products consisting of assays to determine the drug metabolism status; and specialty product family and instrumentation products, as well as operates as an original equipment manufacturer of custom reagents and instrumentation. It serves pharmaceutical companies, clinical laboratories, and research and medical institutions. Luminex Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Austin, Texas.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Dental and Healthcare Consumables; and Technologies. The company provides dental consumable products, including endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprising dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers. It also offers dental laboratory products, such as dental prosthetics that include artificial teeth, precious metal dental alloys, dental ceramics, and crown and bridge materials. In addition, the company provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, and computer aided design and machining systems for dental practitioners and laboratories; and dental implants and related scanning equipment, treatment software, and orthodontic appliances for dental practitioners and specialists, and dental laboratories. Further, it offers healthcare consumable products, such as urology catheters, various surgical products, medical drills, and other non-medical products. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. markets and sells its dental products through distributors, dealers, and importers to dentists, dental hygienists, dental assistants, dental laboratories, and dental schools; and urology products directly to patients, as well as through distributors to urologists, urology nurses, and general practitioners. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.