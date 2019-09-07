Reviewing Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)’s results

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.77 N/A 0.46 124.19 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 32 2.12 N/A 2.72 10.72

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumentum Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0.00% 39% 17.1%

Volatility & Risk

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s beta is 0.83 which is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are 1.8 and 1.6 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Ituran Location and Control Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is $68.25, with potential upside of 18.37%. On the other hand, Ituran Location and Control Ltd.’s potential upside is 24.00% and its average target price is $34. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. is looking more favorable than Lumentum Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Ituran Location and Control Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 54.1% respectively. 0.8% are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.5% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Ituran Location and Control Ltd. -2.24% -4.2% -19.39% -10.66% -14.68% -8.98%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while Ituran Location and Control Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Ituran Location and Control Ltd.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The companyÂ’s Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enable to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. This segment also offers on-demand navigation guidance, information, and assistance to its customers, such as the provision of traffic reports, help with directions, and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals, and other facilities, as well as Connect, a car service based on the Android platform, which provides access to Android market applications and to various services from car systems and remote communications. This segment provides its services to insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels, and private subscribers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Communications Products segment provides Base Site, a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders, and send that data to control centers; Control Center, a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations, and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; GPS/GPRS-based products, such as navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and SMART, a portable transmitter installed in vehicles that sends a signal to the base site enabling the location of vehicles, equipment, or an individual. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Azor, Israel.