Reviewing Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)’s results

We are comparing Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 54 2.69 N/A 0.46 124.19 Iteris Inc. 5 2.13 N/A -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% Iteris Inc. 0.00% -21.4% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Iteris Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.28 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.2. The Current Ratio of rival Iteris Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Lumentum Holdings Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Iteris Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$68.25 is Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 22.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.5% of Lumentum Holdings Inc. shares and 35% of Iteris Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Iteris Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -3.18% 3.97% -8.48% 20.9% 8.69% 34.8% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Iteris Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats Iteris Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.