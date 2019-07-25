Reviewing Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s and FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)’s results

We are contrasting Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) and FTE Networks Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumentum Holdings Inc. 51 3.21 N/A 0.46 124.45 FTE Networks Inc. 2 0.07 N/A -8.73 0.00

In table 1 we can see Lumentum Holdings Inc. and FTE Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Lumentum Holdings Inc. and FTE Networks Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.9% FTE Networks Inc. 0.00% 0% -29.8%

Risk and Volatility

Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 0.67 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, FTE Networks Inc. is 299.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 3.99 beta.

Liquidity

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4 and 3.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FTE Networks Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Lumentum Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FTE Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Lumentum Holdings Inc. and FTE Networks Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumentum Holdings Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 FTE Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 10.28% at a $64.5 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lumentum Holdings Inc. and FTE Networks Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 20.2%. Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.1% of FTE Networks Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumentum Holdings Inc. -5.27% -6.55% 24.67% 1.43% -12.02% 35.09% FTE Networks Inc. -7.19% -22.5% -39.81% -85.05% -92.2% -47.01%

For the past year Lumentum Holdings Inc. had bullish trend while FTE Networks Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lumentum Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors FTE Networks Inc.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables. It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; and transport products comprising reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components consisting of 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps. This segment also offers Super Transport Blade, which integrates optical transport functions into a single-slot blade; products for 3-D sensing applications, including a light source product; vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers; distributed feedback and electro-absorption modulated lasers; and individual and compact laser arrays. It serves customers in telecommunications, data communications, and consumer and industrial markets. The Commercial Lasers segment offers diode-pumped solid-state, diode, direct-diode, fiber, and gas lasers. This segment serves customers in markets and applications, such as sheet metal processing, general manufacturing, biotechnology, graphics and imaging, and remote sensing, as well as in precision machining, including drilling in printed circuit boards, wafer singulation, glass cutting, and solar cell scribing. Its lasers products are used in various original equipment manufacturer applications. Lumentum Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

FTE Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an international networking infrastructure solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Telecommunications and Staffing segments. It designs, builds, and supports telecommunications and technology systems, and provides infrastructure services. The company also offers engineering consulting, design, installation, maintenance, and emergency response services in various categories, such as cabling, equipment installation and configuration, rack and stack, wiring build-outs, infrastructure build-outs, DC power installation, outside plant operations/inside plant operations fiber placement, and fiber cable splicing and testing. In addition, it provides wireless solutions to various wireless carriers, including equipment installation, fiber backhaul, antennae installation and testing, small cell solutions, and fiber-to-site and other turnkey solutions. Further, the company offers staffing solutions primarily for the telecommunications, technology, and construction services industries; and construction management services. It serves customers in the wireline and wireless telecommunications industry, as well as technology providers and integrators; cable television multiple system operators; and corporations, and state and local governments. FTE Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Naples, Florida.