Reviewing Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (LL)’s and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND)’s results

We are contrasting Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LL) and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FND) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Home Improvement Stores companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 11 0.32 N/A -2.00 0.00 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 39 2.32 N/A 1.09 38.96

Demonstrates Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0.00% -33.2% -11.9% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 20% 8.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s downside potential is -15.19% at a $10.33 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 6.81%. The data provided earlier shows that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. and Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.1% and 0%. 1.3% are Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. -7.3% 1.42% 2.33% -2.14% -46.39% 20.06% Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. 0.24% -7.78% 21.54% 31.4% -7.9% 63.82%

For the past year Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. beats Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, and resilient vinyl flooring; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand and Lumber Liquidators name. It also provides in-home delivery and installation services. The company primarily serves homeowners, or to contractors on behalf of homeowners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 383 stores in the United States and 8 stores in Canada. The company also offers its products through its Website, catalogs, and call center. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, Virginia.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The companyÂ’s stores offer tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers. It operates 72 warehouse-format stores across 17 states. The company also sells products through its Website, FloorandDecor.com. The company was formerly known as FDO Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Smyrna, Georgia.