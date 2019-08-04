Reviewing Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)’s and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB)’s results

Since Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) are part of the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica Inc. 167 6.81 N/A 3.86 49.45 Kontoor Brands Inc. 30 0.62 N/A 3.59 8.17

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc. Kontoor Brands Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Lululemon Athletica Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 24% Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kontoor Brands Inc. are 2.8 and 2 respectively. Kontoor Brands Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 10 2.67 Kontoor Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s upside potential is 4.62% at a $187.2 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Lululemon Athletica Inc. and Kontoor Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.8% and 56.6%. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Kontoor Brands Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lululemon Athletica Inc. -0.58% 6.19% 8.78% 28.58% 60.8% 57.13% Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58%

For the past year Lululemon Athletica Inc. had bullish trend while Kontoor Brands Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Kontoor Brands Inc.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.