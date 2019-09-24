Reviewing Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and its competitors on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 89.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.3% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 36.50% 24.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lululemon Athletica Inc. N/A 176 49.45 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 6 11 2.65 Industry Average 1.50 2.67 3.57 2.40

With average price target of $203.94, Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a potential upside of 4.49%. As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 121.42%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results given earlier is that Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lululemon Athletica Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lululemon Athletica Inc. -0.58% 6.19% 8.78% 28.58% 60.8% 57.13% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s competitors are 13.32% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Dividends

Lululemon Athletica Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s competitors beat Lululemon Athletica Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.