Reviewing Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)’s and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s results

Both Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) are each other’s competitor in the Restaurants industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee Inc. 21 0.00 29.88M -2.25 0.00 The Wendy’s Company 21 2.56 182.84M 1.96 9.29

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Luckin Coffee Inc. and The Wendy’s Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Luckin Coffee Inc. and The Wendy’s Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee Inc. 144,417,593.04% 0% 0% The Wendy’s Company 884,139,264.99% 75.4% 10.4%

Liquidity

Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Wendy’s Company are 2.1 and 2 respectively. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

Luckin Coffee Inc. and The Wendy’s Company Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Wendy’s Company 1 4 5 2.50

Luckin Coffee Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 35.03% and an $25.67 average target price. On the other hand, The Wendy’s Company’s potential upside is 3.25% and its average target price is $20.65. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Luckin Coffee Inc. is looking more favorable than The Wendy’s Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19% The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53%

For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc. has stronger performance than The Wendy’s Company

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats on 8 of the 12 factors Luckin Coffee Inc.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.