Reviewing Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)’s and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s results

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), both competing one another are Restaurants companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 46 0.76 N/A 2.18 19.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 0.00% 17.1% 6.7%

Liquidity

Luckin Coffee Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.1 and 1.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. Luckin Coffee Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Luckin Coffee Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated 1 5 2 2.25

Luckin Coffee Inc.’s downside potential is -3.62% at a $25 average price target. Competitively the average price target of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is $48.13, which is potential 20.17% upside. The results provided earlier shows that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated appears more favorable than Luckin Coffee Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Luckin Coffee Inc. and The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 47.5% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19% The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated -2.8% -0.05% -12.15% -4.63% -24.69% -0.99%

For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc. had bullish trend while The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated beats Luckin Coffee Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, California.