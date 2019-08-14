Reviewing Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)’s and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s results

We are comparing Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.25
|0.00
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|2
|0.21
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Luckin Coffee Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Luckin Coffee Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|0.00%
|-4.6%
|-2.5%
Liquidity
2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luckin Coffee Inc. Its rival Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Good Times Restaurants Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Luckin Coffee Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$25 is Luckin Coffee Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.83%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares and 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Luckin Coffee Inc.
|5.06%
|26.91%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|19.19%
|Good Times Restaurants Inc.
|-3.66%
|5.14%
|-17.49%
|-24.46%
|-56.19%
|-26.4%
For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc. had bullish trend while Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Luckin Coffee Inc. beats Good Times Restaurants Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.
