Reviewing Luckin Coffee Inc. (LK)’s and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s results

We are comparing Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) and Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Restaurants companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.25 0.00 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 2 0.21 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Luckin Coffee Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Luckin Coffee Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.5%

Liquidity

2.1 and 1.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Luckin Coffee Inc. Its rival Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Good Times Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Luckin Coffee Inc. and Good Times Restaurants Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Good Times Restaurants Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$25 is Luckin Coffee Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 1.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 47.5% of Luckin Coffee Inc. shares and 31.5% of Good Times Restaurants Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Good Times Restaurants Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luckin Coffee Inc. 5.06% 26.91% 0% 0% 0% 19.19% Good Times Restaurants Inc. -3.66% 5.14% -17.49% -24.46% -56.19% -26.4%

For the past year Luckin Coffee Inc. had bullish trend while Good Times Restaurants Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Luckin Coffee Inc. beats Good Times Restaurants Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the United States. As of September 27, 2016, it operated 20 company-owned and 7 joint venture drive-thru fast food hamburger restaurants in Colorado, as well as 10 franchises in Colorado and Wyoming under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; 9 company-owned full-service upscale casual dining restaurants under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name in Colorado; and 4 company-owned and 3 joint venture full-service upscale casual dining restaurants in North Carolina, as well as 2 franchises in South Carolina and Tennessee under the Bad DaddyÂ’s Burger Bar name. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.