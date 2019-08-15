Reviewing Luby’s Inc. (LUB)’s and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE)’s results

As Restaurants companies, Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) and Famous Dave’s of America Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.27 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 5 0.64 N/A 0.44 10.43

Table 1 highlights Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 9.4%

Volatility and Risk

Luby’s Inc. has a 0.92 beta, while its volatility is 8.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

Luby’s Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Luby’s Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Luby’s Inc. and Famous Dave’s of America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, with potential upside of 108.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 33.4% of Luby’s Inc. shares and 78.8% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of Luby’s Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Famous Dave’s of America Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33% Famous Dave’s of America Inc. 2.24% -4.99% -10.04% -1.72% -29.69% -0.44%

For the past year Famous Dave’s of America Inc. has weaker performance than Luby’s Inc.

Summary

Famous Dave’s of America Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Luby’s Inc.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Famous DaveÂ’s name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 6, 2017, it owned 35 locations and franchised 138 locations in 32 states, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. Famous DaveÂ’s of America, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.