Reviewing Luby’s Inc. (LUB)’s and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)’s results

Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) and Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -0.56 0.00 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.90 N/A 0.44 25.67

Table 1 demonstrates Luby’s Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Luby’s Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -15.4% -8.5% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1%

Risk and Volatility

Luby’s Inc. is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.15 beta. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s 89.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Luby’s Inc. are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Luby’s Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Luby’s Inc. and Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s potential upside is 12.72% and its consensus target price is $14.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Luby’s Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.7% of Luby’s Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luby’s Inc. -5.56% -7.5% -9.36% 4.69% -48.06% 12.54% Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -3.33% 13.2% 10.87% -3.66% -0.09% 13.31%

For the past year Luby’s Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Summary

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. beats Luby’s Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.