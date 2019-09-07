Reviewing Luby’s Inc. (LUB)’s and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)’s results

As Restaurants companies, Luby’s Inc. (NYSE:LUB) and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luby’s Inc. 1 0.14 N/A -0.27 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 9 0.29 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Luby’s Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Luby’s Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luby’s Inc. 0.00% -7.2% -4% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% -0.7% -0.2%

Volatility & Risk

Luby’s Inc. has a beta of 0.92 and its 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has a 0.43 beta which is 57.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Luby’s Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2 respectively. Luby’s Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Luby’s Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Luby’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.’s potential upside is 8.56% and its consensus target price is $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Luby’s Inc. and Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 33.4% and 74.6% respectively. About 3.2% of Luby’s Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. has 5.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Luby’s Inc. -0.86% 5.45% -19.44% -27.04% -53.78% -3.33% Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. 5.07% -0.32% -3.72% 5.19% -35.95% -5.28%

For the past year Luby’s Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Carrols Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Luby’s Inc.

LubyÂ’s, Inc. operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The companyÂ’s primary brands include LubyÂ’s Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – WorldÂ’s Greatest Hamburgers, and LubyÂ’s Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise and Bob LubyÂ’s Seafood. It also provides culinary contract services consisting of contract arrangements to manage food services for clients operating in healthcare, higher education, and corporate dining businesses. As of November 9, 2016, the Company owned and operated 174 restaurants; operated 23 locations through Culinary Contract Services; and franchised 111 Fuddruckers restaurants. The company was formerly known as LubyÂ’s Cafeterias, Inc. LubyÂ’s, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.