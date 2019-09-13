Reviewing LTC Properties Inc. (LTC)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA)’s results

As REIT – Healthcare Facilities businesses, LTC Properties Inc. (NYSE:LTC) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE.PA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties Inc. 46 11.37 N/A 3.89 11.84 Global Medical REIT Inc. 26 7.11 N/A 0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Global Medical REIT Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than LTC Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 10.2% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

LTC Properties Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$49 is LTC Properties Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -1.43%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LTC Properties Inc. and Global Medical REIT Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.3% and 0%. LTC Properties Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LTC Properties Inc. -0.48% 1.07% 2.47% -1.64% 10.9% 10.58% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 10 of the 9 factors LTC Properties Inc. beats Global Medical REIT Inc.

LTC Properties, Inc. operates as a health care real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in senior housing and long term healthcare properties, including skilled nursing properties, assisted living properties, independent living properties, and combinations through mortgage loans, property lease transactions, and other investments. Its portfolio consists of 89 skilled nursing properties, 102 assisted living properties, 14 other senior housing properties, 2 schools, and a parcel of land under development. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. LTC Properties, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Westlake Village, California.