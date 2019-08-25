Reviewing LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)’s and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s results

This is a contrast between LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) and Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Electrical Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSI Industries Inc. 3 0.33 N/A -0.73 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 66 1.92 N/A 3.29 19.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of LSI Industries Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSI Industries Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -8.8% Emerson Electric Co. 0.00% 27.1% 11.2%

Volatility & Risk

LSI Industries Inc. has a 1.44 beta, while its volatility is 44.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Emerson Electric Co. has beta of 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of LSI Industries Inc. is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Emerson Electric Co. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. LSI Industries Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emerson Electric Co.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for LSI Industries Inc. and Emerson Electric Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSI Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emerson Electric Co. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively Emerson Electric Co. has an average price target of $75.4, with potential upside of 32.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 64% of LSI Industries Inc. shares and 73.1% of Emerson Electric Co. shares. 1.5% are LSI Industries Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Emerson Electric Co. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSI Industries Inc. 0.25% 9.09% 15.79% 24.92% -17.84% 24.92% Emerson Electric Co. -3.54% -2.74% -7.68% -1.23% -8.01% 8.59%

For the past year LSI Industries Inc. was more bullish than Emerson Electric Co.

Summary

Emerson Electric Co. beats LSI Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets. It primarily offers exterior area, interior, canopy, and landscape lightings, as well as lighting controls, light poles, and photometric layouts; lighting system design services; and solid-state LED solutions. The Graphics segment manufactures and sells exterior and interior visual image elements used in graphics displays and visual image programs in various markets that include the petroleum/convenience store market, quick-service restaurant, grocery, and multi-site retail operations. Its products comprise signage and canopy graphics, pump dispenser graphics, building fascia graphics and ACM systems, electrical signage, decals, interior signage and marketing graphics, aisle markers, wall mural graphics, fleet graphics, prototype program graphics, video boards, and digital signage and media content management products. This segment also provides installation management services for the installation of interior or exterior products. The Technology segment designs, engineers, and manufactures electronic circuit boards, assemblies, lighting controls, and solid-state LED lighting and lighting controls for use in original equipment manufacturer, transportation, commercial, industrial, and medical markets. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures products, and delivers services to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Process Management segment offers systems and software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; and digital plant architecture solutions. It also provides consulting services for precision measurement, control, monitoring, asset optimization, and safety and reliability of oil and gas reservoirs and plants. This segment serves oil and gas, refining, chemicals, power generation, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, pulp and paper, metal and mining, and municipal water supplies markets. Its Industrial Automation segment provides fluid power and control products; electrical distribution equipment; and materials joining and precision cleaning products, as well as hermetic motors. The companyÂ’s Climate Technologies segment supplies compressors, temperature sensors and controls, thermostats, flow controls, and remote monitoring technology and services to residential heating and cooling, commercial air conditioning, commercial and industrial refrigeration, and marine control areas. Its Commercial & Residential Solutions segment provides tools for professionals and homeowners; home storage systems; and appliance solutions. The company was formerly known as The Emerson Electric Manufacturing Company and changed its name to Emerson Electric Co. in 2000. Emerson Electric Co. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.