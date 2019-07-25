Reviewing LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s results

This is a contrast between LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 6 0.02 N/A -4.09 0.00 Vectrus Inc. 33 0.37 N/A 3.01 12.38

In table 1 we can see LSC Communications Inc. and Vectrus Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Vectrus Inc. (NYSE:VEC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Vectrus Inc. 0.00% 16.8% 6.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 89.2% of Vectrus Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Vectrus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71% Vectrus Inc. -4.53% -4.46% 39.76% 46.92% 25.08% 72.66%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. has -14.71% weaker performance while Vectrus Inc. has 72.66% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Vectrus Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Vectrus, Inc. provides infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers infrastructure asset management services, such as civil engineering, infrastructure, operation and maintenance, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, air base maintenance and operation, communication, emergency, transportation, and life support services for U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company also provides logistics and supply chain management services, including care of supplies in storage, warehouse management and distribution, supply point distribution, and transportation support, as well as equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S. Army and Marine Corps. In addition, it offers information technology and network communication services comprising sustainment of communications systems, network security, systems installation, and full life cycle management of information technology systems for the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.