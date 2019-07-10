Reviewing LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)’s results

We are comparing LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 7 0.03 N/A -4.09 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 41 2.09 N/A 0.84 48.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of LSC Communications Inc. and Shutterstock Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% Shutterstock Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of LSC Communications Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Shutterstock Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Shutterstock Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than LSC Communications Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for LSC Communications Inc. and Shutterstock Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Shutterstock Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Shutterstock Inc.’s consensus target price is $46, while its potential upside is 22.41%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 58.4% of Shutterstock Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Shutterstock Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71% Shutterstock Inc. 1.44% -13.71% -1.73% 7.8% -2.31% 13.27%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. has -14.71% weaker performance while Shutterstock Inc. has 13.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Shutterstock Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Shutterstock, Inc. provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery. The company provides its services under the Shutterstock, Bigstock, Offset, Shutterstock Music, and Shutterstock Editorial names. It also offers digital asset management services through Webdam, a cloud-based digital asset management platform, which provides tools for customers to manage content and brand management assets. The company serves marketing agencies, media professionals, and other organizations. Shutterstock, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.