Reviewing LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR)’s results

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 7 0.03 N/A -4.09 0.00 comScore Inc. 15 0.62 N/A -2.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates LSC Communications Inc. and comScore Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% comScore Inc. 0.00% -36.4% -20.8%

Liquidity

LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor comScore Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. LSC Communications Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to comScore Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for LSC Communications Inc. and comScore Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 comScore Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively comScore Inc. has a consensus price target of $23.2, with potential upside of 448.46%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

LSC Communications Inc. and comScore Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 72.9%. About 2.8% of LSC Communications Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are comScore Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71% comScore Inc. -13.73% -18.07% -50.61% -38.66% -46.42% -24.26%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. was less bearish than comScore Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors comScore Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

comScore, Inc. operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumersÂ’ multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics. Its audience analytics products include MMX, an online audience measurement and media planning solution; Video Metrix that provides end-to-end video measurement in the online video marketplace; qSearch, which captures all of the search behavior at approximately 200 search properties in 38 individual countries and worldwide; Reach/Frequency suite that lays out campaign options and allows to analyze online advertising plans site-by-site and across media platforms; and Device Essentials to provide insight into unique digital device usage and traffic based on actual observed online visitation data. The companyÂ’s advertising analytics products comprise validated Campaign Essentials, a holistic ad and audience delivery validation solution; Action Lift to capture the effectiveness of a campaign; Brand Survey Lift to measure the overall branding impact of a campaign, as well as the specific lift contribution by publisher, data provider, and creative; validated Media Essentials to evaluate inventory by site, domain, section, and ad slot; and Brand Survey Lift Pulse to measure the breakthrough and impact of digital advertising in real-time. It serves agencies, CPG, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, investment research, manufacturing, media, pharmaceutical, professional services, retail, technology, telecommunications, and travel industries. comScore, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Adobe Systems Incorporated. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.