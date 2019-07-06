Reviewing LSC Communications Inc. (LKSD)’s and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s results

LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) and China Customer Relations Centers Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LSC Communications Inc. 7 0.03 N/A -4.09 0.00 China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 11 1.31 N/A 0.88 12.61

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for LSC Communications Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us LSC Communications Inc. and China Customer Relations Centers Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. 0.00% 37% 27.1%

Liquidity

LSC Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor China Customer Relations Centers Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. China Customer Relations Centers Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to LSC Communications Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.1% of LSC Communications Inc. shares and 0.5% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares. 2.8% are LSC Communications Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 34.51% of China Customer Relations Centers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSC Communications Inc. -6.43% -13.73% -29.27% -42.82% -49.1% -14.71% China Customer Relations Centers Inc. -1.34% -5.22% 1% 12.61% -34.19% -14.91%

For the past year LSC Communications Inc. was less bearish than China Customer Relations Centers Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors China Customer Relations Centers Inc. beats LSC Communications Inc.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.