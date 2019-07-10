Reviewing LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)’s and Its Peers results

As Chemicals – Major Diversified company, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE:LXU) is competing with its rivals based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LSB Industries Inc. has 73.9% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 65.14% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand LSB Industries Inc. has 5.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 13.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have LSB Industries Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LSB Industries Inc. 0.00% -30.90% -9.50% Industry Average 6.39% 22.70% 6.54%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting LSB Industries Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LSB Industries Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 496.20M 7.76B 21.87

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for LSB Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LSB Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.23 2.92 2.49

As a group, Chemicals – Major Diversified companies have a potential upside of 45.36%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LSB Industries Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LSB Industries Inc. -7.09% -26.9% -31.32% -35.88% -9.07% -7.43% Industry Average 1.81% 6.23% 14.22% 14.87% 27.06% 22.23%

For the past year LSB Industries Inc. had bearish trend while LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

LSB Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 3.13 and has 2.40 Quick Ratio. LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LSB Industries Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 4.22 shows that LSB Industries Inc. is 322.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.87 which is 87.35% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

LSB Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

LSB Industries Inc.’s rivals beat LSB Industries Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

LSB Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (AN), urea ammonia nitrate, and AN ammonia solution for agricultural applications; high purity and commercial grade ammonia, high purity AN, sulfuric acids, mixed nitrating acids, carbon dioxide, and diesel exhaust fluids, as well as concentrated, blended, and regular nitric acids for industrial applications; and industrial grade AN and solutions for the mining industry. It offers industrial acids and other chemical products to the polyurethane, paper, fiber, emission control, and electronic industries; and blended and regular nitric acids, and industrial and high purity ammonia for various specialty applications, including the reduction of air emissions from power plants, as well as agricultural products to farmers, ranchers, fertilizer dealers, and distributors. The company also sells industrial machinery and related components; and holds working interests in natural gas properties. LSB Industries, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.