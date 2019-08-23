Reviewing LRAD Corporation (LRAD)’s and Its Competitors results

LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LRAD Corporation has 52.9% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand LRAD Corporation has 1.8% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have LRAD Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.90% -0.70% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares LRAD Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD Corporation N/A 3 34.67 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

LRAD Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio LRAD Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for LRAD Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.11 2.00 2.54

The potential upside of the peers is 53.70%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of LRAD Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year LRAD Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LRAD Corporation are 5.6 and 3.8. Competitively, LRAD Corporation’s peers have 3.50 and 2.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. LRAD Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LRAD Corporation’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

LRAD Corporation is 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.64. Competitively, LRAD Corporation’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

LRAD Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors LRAD Corporation’s competitors beat LRAD Corporation.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.