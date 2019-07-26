Reviewing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)’s and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s results

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS) compete against each other in the Investment Brokerage – National sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 77 1.36 N/A 5.64 14.53 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 198 2.37 N/A 22.76 8.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 50.5% 9.3% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 0.00% 12% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.53 beta means LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s volatility is 53.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has a 1.23 beta which is 23.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. 1 2 1 2.25

The average price target of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is $91, with potential upside of 4.79%. Meanwhile, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s average price target is $263.33, while its potential upside is 18.54%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. seems more appealing than LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares and 75.2% of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares. About 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -1.96% 11.92% 5.97% 25.79% 17.58% 34.17% The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -2.26% -1.76% 0.88% -11.79% -19.48% 17.57%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients. The Institutional Client Services segment is involved in client execution activities related to making markets in cash and derivative instruments for interest rate products, credit products, mortgages, currencies, commodities, and equities; and provision of securities services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services, as well as markets in and clears client transactions on primary stock, options, and futures exchanges. The Investing & Lending segment invests in and originates longer-term loans to provide financing to clients; and makes investments in debt securities and loans, public and private equity securities, and infrastructure and real estate entities, as well as provides unsecured loans to individuals through its online platform. The Investment Management segment offers investment management products and services; and wealth advisory services consisting of portfolio management and financial counseling, and brokerage and other transaction services. The company serves corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, New York.