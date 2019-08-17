Reviewing LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)’s and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)’s results

As Investment Brokerage – National companies, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 78 1.09 N/A 5.64 14.87 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.33 N/A 4.06 12.02

In table 1 we can see LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. E*TRADE Financial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than LPL Financial Holdings Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than E*TRADE Financial Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 44.3% 8.2% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.32 and its 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LPL Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $97.33, while its potential upside is 35.97%. On the other hand, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 32.12% and its consensus price target is $54.29. Based on the results delivered earlier, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than E*TRADE Financial Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both LPL Financial Holdings Inc. and E*TRADE Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.5% and 96.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LPL Financial Holdings Inc. -4.04% 2.34% 14.05% 20.68% 25.35% 37.31% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beats E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, alternative investments such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance. The companyÂ’s fee-based platforms provide access to mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, stocks, bonds, certain option strategies, unit investment trusts, and institutional money managers and no-load multi-manager variable annuities. In addition, it offers cash sweep programs; and retirement solution, a commission and fee-based service that allows advisors to provide brokerage services, consultation, and advice to plan sponsors. Further, the company provides other services comprising tools and services that enable advisors to maintain and grow their practices; and custodial services to trusts for estates and families. It offers its services to approximately 14,000 independent financial advisors, including financial advisors at approximately 700 financial institutions. The company was formerly known as LPL Investment Holdings Inc. and changed its name to LPL Financial Holdings Inc. in June 2012. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.