Reviewing Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 235 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Loxo Oncology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $18, while its potential upside is 144.57%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Loxo Oncology Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 90.4% respectively. Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.12%. Competitively, 13.33% are Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Loxo Oncology Inc. beats Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.