Reviewing Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. 235 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 12.83 N/A -0.21 0.00

In table 1 we can see Loxo Oncology Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Loxo Oncology Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Loxo Oncology Inc. and Codexis Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Codexis Inc.’s potential upside is 77.37% and its average target price is $23.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Loxo Oncology Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.7% and 92.2% respectively. About 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.9% are Codexis Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

Summary

Codexis Inc. beats Loxo Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.