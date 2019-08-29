Reviewing Loxo Oncology Inc. (LOXO)’s and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)’s results

Loxo Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:LOXO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Loxo Oncology Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -2.09 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.48 N/A 2.30 19.05

In table 1 we can see Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loxo Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Loxo Oncology Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Loxo Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -3.10% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.7% of Loxo Oncology Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.12% of Loxo Oncology Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Cambrex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Loxo Oncology Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Loxo Oncology Inc.

Loxo Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs include LOXO-195, a drug candidate in preclinical development to address predicted acquired resistance mechanisms; RET inhibitor that optimizes potency for rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion proteins, mutations, and anticipated mechanisms of acquired resistance; and FGFR inhibitor that enables potently inhibiting FGFR isoforms comprising four isoforms with tyrosine kinase domains. It has a drug discovery collaboration agreement with Array BioPharma, Inc. to obtain various rights to TRK inhibitor program and oncology targets. Loxo Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.